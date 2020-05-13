Business

Krispy Kreme offering free '2020 graduate dozen' doughnuts to graduating class

Krispy Kreme is trying to get a smile from the graduating class of 2020.

A '2020 Graduate Dozen' will be available to buy from May 18 to May 24.

Graduating high school and college seniors can get the dozen for free next Tuesday at participating Krispy Kreme locations. Just wear your cap, gown, class ring, class shirt or any class of 2020 apparel.

The dozen includes flavors such as Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, Cake Batter Filled, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, and Yellow Iced Original Glazed Doughnuts

Previously, Krispy Kreme offered free doughnuts to healthcare workers. A new colorful line of pastel-looking Krispy Kreme doughnuts recently debuted to mark the spring.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinessgraduationgraduation 2020krispy kremegrads
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Accused rapist believed to be dead after fire, standoff
2nd stimulus check and other highlights of coronavirus HEROES Act
Tractor trailer crash shuts down portion of I-95 in Delaware
Saturday classes? Schools mull ways to make up lost time
Mother shares message to parents about mysterious illness
Frontline workers can get married at the Linc
AccuWeather: Sunny and Cool Today, Big Warm Up Coming
Show More
Gritty thanks front line workers at HUP
Man critical after being shot outside of his house
Security guard charged with shooting 3 teens on SEPTA bus
Rehoboth Beach to reopen beach, boardwalk for exercise
CDC docs stress plans for more virus flareups
More TOP STORIES News