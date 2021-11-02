celebrity engagements

Kristen Stewart announces engagement to screenwriter Dylan Meyer

"We're marrying, it's happening," Stewart said.
EMBED <>More Videos

Kristen Stewart on non-traditional femininity in horror 'Underwater'

Kristen Stewart is engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

The 31-year-old actor announced the news on The Howard Stern Show Tuesday.

"We're marrying, it's happening," Stewart said.

She also revealed that Meyer did the proposing.

Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart are seen on September 11, 2021 in New York City, New York.

Photo by LRNYC/MEGA/GC Images



"I wanted to be proposed to so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it," Stewart said.

The two started dating in 2019 after they met at a mutual friend's party and bonded over having grown up in Los Angeles.

A week ago, Meyer posted a photo on Instagram of them lying on the floor in each other's arms with the caption, "Awful proud of this hard-working princess."

Stewart is currently promoting the Princess Diana film "Spencer," which comes out in theaters on Friday.

MORE | Kal Penn reveals he's engaged to longtime partner Josh
EMBED More News Videos

"Harold & Kumar" and "House" star Kal Penn revealed that he is engaged to his longtime partner Josh. The 44-year-old actor said he felt "very supported" when he came out to his loved ones.





Note: The video in the featured media player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew yorkhollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countyengagementhoward sternentertainmentmoviesactorhollywoodcelebrity engagements
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY ENGAGEMENTS
Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam Asghari
'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe engaged to Jason Tartick!
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton announce engagement
Congrats! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News