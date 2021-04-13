missing person

Kristin Smart case: Sheriff giving update on arrest of Paul Flores - LIVE

Paul Flores, 44, who was the last person seen with Kristin Smart before she vanished in 1996, was taken into custody in the Los Angeles area.
LOS ANGELES -- The "prime suspect" in the 25-year-old disappearance of a California college student was taken into custody Tuesday and the San Luis Obispo sheriff planned to announce "major developments" in the case.

Paul Flores, 44, who was the last person seen with Kristin Smart before she vanished in 1996, was taken into custody in the Los Angeles area. His father, Ruben Flores, 80, was arrested as an accessory at his Arroyo Grande home, where sheriff's investigators conducted another search.

Defense attorney Robert Sanger confirmed to the Associated Press that Paul Flores was arrested in the Smart case, though no details were immediately available on the charges he faces. His father was booked on suspicion of accessory after a felony, according to jail records.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson is expected to reveal "major developments" in the department's investigation during a news conference at 2:00 pm.

The sheriff's department had said Paul Flores was "the prime suspect in the disappearance of Kristin Smart in 1996."

A spokesman for the Smart family said "this is an extremely emotional day" and they would issue a statement later in the afternoon.

Last month the sheriff's office served a search warrant at a house in Arroyo Grande belonging to Ruben Flores.

Cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar (GPR) were said to be used during their search of the property. The warrant remained sealed, and authorities did not provide further information on the developments in their investigation at the time.

Last year, authorities also served search warrants at several locations in California and Washington.

Smart, who was 19 years old when she disappeared, was last seen returning to her California Polytechnic State University dormitory from an off-campus party on May 25, 1996.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

