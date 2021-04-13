missing person

Kristin Smart case: SLO Sheriff to reveal 'major developments' in investigation on Tuesday

Kristin Smart was last seen returning to her Cal Poly San Luis Obispo dorm on May 25, 1996.
FRESNO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson is expected to reveal significant updates in the department's investigation into Kristin Smart's disappearance on Tuesday afternoon.

The department posted to social media Tuesday morning, saying Sheriff Parkinson would discuss "major developments" during a news conference at 2:00 pm.

Last month the sheriff's office served a search warrant at the home belonging to the father of one of Smart's former classmates.

Investigators served the warrant Arroyo Grande at a house belonging to Ruben Flores, whose son is Paul Flores. The sheriff's department said Paul Flores is "the prime suspect in the disappearance of Kristin Smart in 1996."

Cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar (GPR) were said to be used during their search of the property. The warrant remained sealed, and authorities did not provide further information on the developments in their investigation at the time.



Last year, authorities also served search warrants at several locations in California and Washington.

Smart, who was 19 years old when she disappeared, was last seen returning to her California Polytechnic State University dormitory from an off-campus party on May 25, 1996.

