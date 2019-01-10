Ku Klux Klan promotional materials found in Graduate Hospital

A Graduate Hopsital area resident received a racist flyer promoting the Ku Klux Klan on the windshield of his car Tuesday night."It's just something I never thought I'd experience," said Malik Upshur of Graduate Hospital. "My grandmother has been living here 94 years."Upshur stood with city leaders denouncing the hate he says came to his block at 16th and Kater where he lives with his grandmother."I'm not intimidated," said Upshur. "We're here to stay."Councilman Kenyatta Johnson gathered leaders from the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations and the NAACP Thursday night after Upshur contacted the councilman's office."He is the only African American on the block and it just so happens this card winds up on his windshield. I call that more of a coincidence," said Johnson.Authorities are urging residents to reports anything they see, even though leaving cards or leaflets is not illegal, as they are on the lookout for disturbing trends or patterns."We have had groups like this recruiting and intimidating people throughout the city. We see it often in the Northeast and Roxborough, and we have received information from this specific group in the Northwest," said Executive Director of the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations Rue Landau.Police said Upsure filed a formal report Thursday evening and they are beginning to look through surveillance video in the area.------