Man, 29, charged in murder of acquaintance in Willingboro

WILLINGBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Investigators have arrested and charged a suspect they say lured an acquaintance out of his home and then killed him.Twenty-nine-year-old Kwancey Owens has been charged with Murder (First Degree), Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Second Degree), and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Second Degree).The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said Owens was served with the warrant on Tuesday in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly, where he has been held since being arrested last week on a weapons charge related to this case.Officials said Owens shot and killed 28-year-old Barry Barino.Officers were called to Barino's home on Maplewick Lane in Willingboro around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 8 for reports of a shooting.Police said Barino was found outside the rear door of his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood ruled the death was caused by a gunshot wound to the head.The weapon believed to be used in the shooting, a .45 caliber pistol, was recovered inside Owens' home, according to investigators.Prosecutors said the investigation revealed that Barino and Owens were acquaintances, and that Owens had been inside the victim's home a short time earlier before luring him outside to shoot him.The motive for the killing remains under investigation.