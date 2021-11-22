kyle rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse BLM: Teen tells Fox News he's 'not a racist person,' backs Black Lives Matter

Who did Kyle Rittenhouse kill and injure? Jury found teen not guilty in Wisconsin deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber.
EMBED <>More Videos

Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Teen found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings

NEW YORK -- Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted on charges stemming from killing two men and wounding another during the unrest that followed the shooting of a Black man by a white police officer, says in a new interview that he's "not a racist person" and supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

The video in the featured media player above is from a previous report.

"This case has nothing to do with race. It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defense," the 18-year-old tells Fox News host Tucker Carlson in an interview set to air Monday night. Rittenhouse is white, as were the men he shot.

Rittenhouse was 17 last year when he traveled 20 miles from his home in Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha, Wisconsin, which had been racked with protests in the wake of the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake. That shooting and the response in Kenosha - protests that turned destructive - became part of the national reckoning over police use of force against Black people following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis the previous May at the hands of police.

Rittenhouse, armed with an AR-style semiautomatic rifle, joined others who said they were intent on protecting private property from potential damage on Aug. 25. During his trial, prosecutors argued that the teenager was a "wannabe soldier" who went looking for trouble that night. Rittenhouse countered that he fired in self-defense after he was attacked and in fear for his life.

WATCH: Jacob Blake family reacts to verdict:
EMBED More News Videos

"Our hearts are broken for their families." Jacob Blake's uncle reacts to Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty verdict."



The shootings quickly made Rittenhouse a rallying cry for supporters of Second Amendment rights and those angered by the sometimes violent protests seen in some American cities after Floyd's death.

Rittenhouse was photographed in a bar before the trial with apparent members of the far-right Proud Boys. Rittenhouse's attorneys have said he is not a white supremacist.

"I'm not a racist person. I support the BLM movement, I support peacefully demonstrating," Rittenhouse tells Carlson in excerpts of the interview released by Fox News ahead of its airing.

A jury last Friday found Rittenhouse not guilty on charges of homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangering in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28.

WATCH: Full ABC News special report on verdict:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the ABC News Special Report after Kyle Rittenhouse was cleared of all charges in the Kenosha shootings



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
triple shootingdeadly shootingblack lives matterfatal shootingfox newsracismshootingu.s. & worldrace in americakyle rittenhouserace and culture
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KYLE RITTENHOUSE
Mixed reaction in Philadelphia after Kyle Rittenhouse acquitted
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty in Kenosha shootings
Kyle Rittenhouse jury deliberates for 3rd day without verdict
Kyle Rittenhouse draws slips from raffle drum to narrow jury to 12
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News