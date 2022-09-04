Crowds decend on Atlantic City for Labor Day weekend as end of summer nears

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The boardwalk at Atlantic City, New Jersey was packed for the unofficial last weekend of summer.

Some people on the beach were reflecting on the summer of 2022.

"We traveled, came to the beach, went hiking," said Shobha, from King of Prussia.

The Gadsons were focused on today.

"I decided to bring him here for his birthday so he could gamble, eat and have fun and enjoy the beautiful weather," said Sheila Gadson, from Newark, New Jersey.

The weather has been a birthday treat for Kiwan Gadson.

"It's not hot, too hot, it's just right, not humid, and it's beautiful out here today," Kiwan said.

Some said their focus is now on what's ahead - like another year of high school.

"I'm sad but I'm also excited for the school year," said Shriya, from King of Prussia.

While others have the start of college on their mind.

"I'm excited to meet new people, but like I'm nervous to actually do the work and everything," said Amber Fernandes, from Kenilworth, New Jersey.

Looking back on the season, the president of Steel Pier says while many came out this year, it didn't compare to last year.

Still, he's hopeful people continue to come out to the rides on the boards

"Little light on the spend per capita was probably down because of gas prices and inflation, but there was good crowds out here this summer," said Anthony Catanoso, the President of Steel Pier.