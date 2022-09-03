Crowds soak up last bit of summer at the Jersey Shore

Whether it was the beach or the boards, people were making sure to enjoy every last minute of the season before Labor Day.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The long summer nights at the Jersey Shore are coming to an end.

"We are just taking in the last weekend in the summertime. This is my first time in Ocean City since 2020," said Robin Moore of Mayslanding.

For educators Robin Moore and Monica Lucas, they're saying goodbye to summer with a girls' night out.

For the kids, they aren't ready for the season to end.

"I don't want to go to school," said Kaylin Zimmerman.

This may not be the last weekend for businesses that stay open but it is the last busy one until next year.

"With COVID, the last couple of summers have been iffy. I feel like this is the first summer everyone's been able to come and stay for a while," explained Gabby Boggs an employee at Pisa Pizza.