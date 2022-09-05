Tri-State Labor Day Parade returns amid increasing interest, challenges for unions

On a day meant to celebrate the American worker, some of those workers are also celebrating a victory in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As thousands of people gathered in the parking lot of the Sheet Metal Workers' Local 19 Union Hall, their color-coded matching shirts showed what union group they belonged to. There were dozens of unions but one common reason for coming together.

"This is our day," said one of the speakers at the podium as he addressed the crowd celebrating Labor Day.

"We had the contract ratification on Saturday," said John Bynum, the assistant district leader of 32BJ, which negotiated with the School District of Philadelphia for a new contract.

Union members approved the new contract for Philadelphia School District custodians and bus drivers who, weeks earlier, voted to strike.

"We got the additional training funding we needed to make sure our employees get the training that they need to do their jobs on the daily basis," said Bynum, adding that workers also got pay increases.

"We had substantial pay raises," he said.

Pay is just one of the issues that labor leaders say has increased the interest in unions.

"Our union has been increasing for the last 5 or 6 years," said George Hutt, president of Laborers' Local Union 57.

That increase comes just in time for the return of the Tri-State Labor Day Parade. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID concerns. In that time, the pandemic also changed the way people work, including local teachers.

"I think that the pandemic changed life for all of us in America," said Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan.

Pair that with inflation and economic worries -- and unions have a whole new battle. It's a fight for unions representing postal workers.

"Everybody's trying to cut it down," said Nancy Rolling, vice president of the American Postal Workers Union. "They're trying to undercut us with Amazon, FedEx, and all that."

Retail workers are also feeling the pinch of today's economy.

"Yeah, it's just tough. It's tough to keep people," said Steve Rinaldi of Union 152, which represents retail workers, food service workers, and those in the nursing home industry.

Unions representing construction workers have also seen their share of challenges this year.

"It was a tough battle with inflation and the cost of gas and all those other things," said George Hutt, president of Laborers Local Union 57.

It's no wonder the Tri-State Labor Day parade is often the campaign season kickoff in Philadelphia, with several politicians making a stop at the rally that preceded the march.

"We're the middle class," said Mark Lynch, business manager of Local 98. "All the politicians see the importance of it, so it's a big deal."

The day wasn't all business for the labor unions. After marching to Penn's Landing, union members and their families got to celebrate at the waterfront with food, music and fun.