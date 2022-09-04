In Fairmount Park, Labor Day barbecues were still on even as people cope with inflation

Besides meat, the extras like buns, condiments, beverages and dairy are also seeing an increase in cost.

Some people are changing their approach to Labor Day weekend barbecues because of inflation.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Grills were fired up in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park on Saturday as Labor Day weekend got underway.

But this year, people are changing their approach to preparing for barbecues because of inflation.

By June, inflation hit a 40-year high. Economists estimate this year's cookouts will cost thirteen percent more than last year's.

Besides meat, the extras like buns, condiments, beverages and dairy are also seeing an increase in cost.

Ronesha Pierce's family already came up with a new plan this year to offset increasing costs. She spoke to us while setting up in Fairmount Park.

"Every individual household, we took a project so one household will do hot dogs, one will do burgers, one sides, so we could all help each other save money," said Pierce.

Vernon Andrews was tasked with cooking the meat for his family reunion in Fairmount Park Saturday through Monday.

"This year I'm picking different cuts to save money," Andrews said.

Ann Edmonson is on the same page. Outside of the Fresh Grocer in Wynnefield Heights on Saturday she said she also made different meat choices.

"I think I'm going to stay in and cook out and do the 'on the porch' thing because everything is still so high these days," said Edmonson. This year she chose against picking the ribs she would have preferred.

"They already pre-frozen and stuff like that," said Edmonson. She said she would normally buy the "real ribs with the big bones and everything."

Kerrie-Ann Russell of West Philadelphia used penny-pinching because of inflation as a lesson for her four-year-old son Kaiyon.

"Yes, we're not really buying as much as we used to just because of the cost of everything has increased, but still we want to have a good time with our families. We're making it happen," she said.

But everyone 6abc spoke with said they are not letting inflation halt family plans, especially coming out of the pandemic.

"With the pandemic we were sheltered - nobody could do anything," Pierce said. "So this year we have everybody in the family coming over from all different states."