Jersey shore businesses prepare for Labor Day crowds

"I'm really sad. I had a really great summer," said Izzy Sussman of Lower Merion Twp., Pa., who is starting school on Tuesday.

MARGATE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- People and businesses at the Jersey shore are getting ready for a fun Labor Day weekend.

Beachgoers in Margate couldn't resist the refreshing ocean on Friday.

"You walk in, you got a little chill and then from there it's great," said Howard Levin of Clinton, as he stood in the water.

Kids splashed and played, and for many, it is their last weekend before school starts.

"I'm really sad. I had a really great summer," said Izzy Sussman of Lower Merion Twp., Pa., who is starting school on Tuesday.

In Ocean City, families walked the boards and hit the beach, reflecting on summer 2022.

"It's actually been a really busy summer. The last week was probably a little bit slower but it's been busy all summer," said David Ashcroft of Lititz, Pa.

Some say they've noticed some leftover COVID-19 effects at their favorite businesses.

"There's no happy hour. A lot of outside dining," said Marilyn of Southampton, Pa. "Restaurants don't seem to have the various food that they had because they can't get them delivered."

At Rita's Water Ice in Ocean City, this summer has brought similar crowds compared to last year. Staff are getting ready for a busy weekend.

"I think it's going to be pretty busy, at least I hope it is because a lot of people should be coming down here to the beach and then come get some Rita's," said Rita's employee Larisa Gallen.

For full-time shore residents, they're ready for some peace and quiet.

"Because now it's ending. Next week we'll have it all to ourselves," laughed Vic Fuffa of Ocean City.