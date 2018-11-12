Lady Gaga visits Los Angeles shelter for victims of Woolsey fire

WOOLSEY FIRE

Though the Bachelor mansion apparently survived the Woolsey Fire, multiple celebrities are among those who have lost their homes. (AP Images)

LOS ANGELES --
Lady Gaga stopped by a shelter for victims of the Southern California wildfire in Los Angeles over the weekend to help raise the spirits of the Woolsey Fire's victims.

The pop star took a picture with Glendale High School English teacher Mack Duggar. He posted it to his Instagram, saying in the caption "A young Lady stopped by the Palisades shelter to cheer up the residents as [sic] took a pic. So much fun!"

Lady Gaga and Glendale teacher Mack Dugger


Gaga posted about the fire on her Facebook, writing, "I'm so grateful I love you and god bless you to all the firefighters and first responders who continue fighting this fire. You risk your lives for us, and I'm so humbled by your bravery. You are our heroes. #WoolsleyFire"

TMZ reported Gaga has been forced to flee her own Malibu home, and spent about 90 minutes at the shelter, passing out gift cards and visiting with residents.
