Speeding driver, 30, dies after crashing into tree on Lancaster Avenue: Police

Crews worked to free the man from the wrecked vehicle.
PHILADELPHIA -- A driver was killed in a crash on Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 2 a.m. Monday near 48th Street.

Police say a 30-year-old man was speeding when he lost control of his vehicle and smashed into a tree.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No other vehicles were involved in the deadly crash.

