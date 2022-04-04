Speeding driver, 30, dies after crashing into tree on Lancaster Avenue: Police

PHILADELPHIA -- A driver was killed in a crash on Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia.
It happened around 2 a.m. Monday near 48th Street.
Police say a 30-year-old man was speeding when he lost control of his vehicle and smashed into a tree.
Crews worked to free the man from the wrecked vehicle.
He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
No other vehicles were involved in the deadly crash.
