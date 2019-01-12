Landscaper asks customer to bury dead pet, instead buries his 1-year-old daughter

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has the details.

NEW MEXICO (WPVI) --
A New Mexico landscaper asked a customer if he could bury a dead pet in his backyard - but what he really buried was far more tragic.

Thurman Dunn says he was on vacation last month when his landscaper and neighbor, David Zuber called asking if he could bury his cat in Dunn's yard.

However, when Dunn returned from vacation, authorities knocked on his door. They told him Zuber had actually buried his one-year-old daughter, Anastazia.

Zuber and his girlfriend were arrested last week, and were charged with child abuse resulting in death.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
baby deathchild abuse
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Light Snow Tonight
PennDOT and folks in the Delaware Valley prepare for snow
Philadelphia Eagles land in New Orleans for Saints game
Sea of green takes over New Orleans
Man left critical after shooting in North Philadelphia
Police: Woman may have deliberately crashed vehicle into another in Philly
Shutdown becomes longest federal closure in US history
Officials: Shooting at New Jersey mall leaves 2 injured
Show More
Palmyra, NJ residents wonder where their beloved wild turkey has gone
Maintenance truck crashes into airliner at Phila. Int'l Airport
Fire damages home in Atlantic County
Minivan catches fire on Philadelphia sidewalk
Worker killed in construction accident in Wilmington
More News