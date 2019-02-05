Elementary school in Langhorne, Pa. evacuated after rise in carbon monoxide levels

LANGHORNE, Pa. (WPVI) --
An elementary school in Langhorne, Pa. was evacuated on Tuesday after a high level of carbon monoxide was detected.

Officials say an alarm went off around 1:30 p.m. and all students and staff evacuated the building.

Some students complained of symptoms, the superintendent said, but did not require a trip to the hospital.

According to the superintendent, there was some sort of incident in the kitchen that caused the high levels of carbon monoxide.

The exact cause remains under investigation.

