An elementary school in Langhorne, Pa. was evacuated on Tuesday after a high level of carbon monoxide was detected.Officials say an alarm went off around 1:30 p.m. and all students and staff evacuated the building.Some students complained of symptoms, the superintendent said, but did not require a trip to the hospital.According to the superintendent, there was some sort of incident in the kitchen that caused the high levels of carbon monoxide.The exact cause remains under investigation.