Lansdale woman turning 105 shares secret to her longevity

LANSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There's a lot of wisdom and life in 105 years.

On Tuesday, family and friends in Lansdale, Pennsylvania celebrated the 105th birthday of Margaret "Peg" Leichthammer.

There was live music, cake and many donning Leichthammer's favorite color, pink.

"I'm so overwhelmed that I can't think of words to say. So I'll just keep on talking. I mean, it is absolutely a complete surprise, and I am truly overwhelmed," said Leichthammer.

Leichthammer was born in 1916, graduated from Pierce Business College and worked as a paralegal -- a woman ahead of her time.

So what's the secret to 105 years?

"Family's very important. Faith is important. Laughter is important. And think of other people, don't always think about yourself because we're in a world of people. We should all be thinking about everybody," she said.

Leichthammer has lived at Elm Terrace Gardens in Lansdale for 27 years.
