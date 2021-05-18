Rapper T.I., wife Tiny under investigation by LAPD for sexual assault

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

LAPD investigating T.I., wife for sexual assault

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles police have opened a sexual assault investigation into rapper T.I., ABC News has confirmed.

The rapper, Clifford "T.I." Harris and his wife, singer Tameka "Tiny" Harris have been accused of multiple incidents of sexual abuse and other allegations in Georgia and California by an attorney who says he represents 11 alleged victims.

Attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn came forward earlier this year asking authorities in the two states to look into allegations that date back more than 15 years. He claims the couple and others in their circle were involved in multiple instances of drugging, kidnapping and sexually assaulting women.

RELATED: Rapper T.I., wife Tiny facing sexual assault accusations
EMBED More News Videos

A lawyer is seeking an investigation into the allegations.



T.I. and Tiny have denied the allegations, saying any encounters were consensual, and that some of the alleged victims were just seeking attention for themselves.

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed to ABC News it has an active sexual assault investigation open involving T.I.

One of the alleged victims spoke to LAPD detectives in April over allegations of a 2005 assault, the Daily Beast reported. The site also said a second victim filed a report with similar allegations to Las Vegas police.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesrapelapdkidnappingdrugsexual assaultrapper t.i.
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID woman found shot to death in cellphone store
Closer look at the 4 questions on Tuesday's Pa. primary ballot
Charges dismissed against former officer who pepper-sprayed protesters
Biden tax returns show president paid 25.9% rate
Girl, 6, shot while playing outside in Philadelphia
Phillies outfielder voices Disney Junior cartoon character
Helpful beekeeper is all the buzz in Berks County
Show More
Mother speaks after MOVE remains believed to be cremated were found
New singing competition coming to Havertown
Crews battle wildfire in Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ
What we know about UFO sightings, videos and more
Coffee shop owner provides helps young adults aging out of foster system
More TOP STORIES News