$1,000 fine to residents caught without a mask in Texas city

LAREDO, Texas -- A city in Texas is taking drastic measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Laredo will be requiring every resident older than 5 years old to wear some sort of mask when going out in public. That includes when going to the store or even pumping gas.

US Surgeon General: Face masks shouldn't be worn at 'expense of social distancing'
The United States Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams didn't explicitly warn against using face coverings but said they cannot be worn "at the expense of social distancing."


This comes as the U.S. Surgeon General changed its tone after learning there's a good amount of asymptomatic spread of the virus. They're now asking the CDC to discuss whether or not people should be wearing the masks to help prevent the spread.

If people are caught not covering their nose and mouth, they face a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 in Laredo.

Healthy-looking people spread coronavirus, more studies say
Patients with COVID-19 experience mild to severe respiratory illnesses.

