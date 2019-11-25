Residents say large fire in Frankford was intentionally set

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fast-moving house fire caused evacuations in the city's Frankford section early Monday.

The fire broke out just before 3 a.m. on the 4400 block of Frankford Avenue.

Crews arrived to find heavy flames on the first floor of a three-story end of the row building. The building houses a convenience store on the bottom floor and apartments above.

EMBED More News Videos

Fire in Frankford row home: Katherine Scott reports on Action News Mornings, November 25, 2019



Residents of the building told Action News they saw people with tightly-drawn hooded sweatshirts outside of the building immediately before the fire started.

It took firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control.

So far there is no word of any injuries.

The Red Cross is at the scene assisting seven people who were displaced by the blaze.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiafire
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 car crash knocks out power in NE Philly
Ursinus College cancels swimming season after hazing investigation
Taylor Swift sets new record for all-time wins at 2019 AMAs
Insanity defense planned for woman charged in West Norriton Twp. murders
Man shot in Wawa parking lot, police say
AccuWeather: Lots of sun, milder today
Show More
Deck the Halls light show premieres Monday
2 injured after being struck by vehicle in Winslow Township
Cat has new home after being stolen in Brookhaven, Pennsylvania
3 found dead after garage fire; home called 'crime scene'
Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
More TOP STORIES News