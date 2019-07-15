Large fire rips through home in Philadelphia's Logan section

It's happening along the 1200 block of Lindley Avenue.
Firefighters still on scene in Logan for a fully involved house fire on Lindley Street. Neighbors say the house is abandoned @6abc pic.twitter.com/wMQlnLuylh— Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) July 15, 2019
Firefighters have been on the scene since just after 9:30 p.m., arriving to heavy fire conditions showing from a house.
Authorities say one home in abandoned and another home was recently renovated.
No word on injuries or what sparked the blaze at this time.
You can still see flames on the top floor of the home ... Philly Firefighters still working to get this fire in Logan under control ... @6abc pic.twitter.com/dxtflv5Kkf— Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) July 15, 2019