Large fire rips through home in Philadelphia's Logan section

Firefighters still on scene in Logan for a fully involved house fire on Lindley Street. Neighbors say the house is abandoned @6abc pic.twitter.com/wMQlnLuylh — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) July 15, 2019

You can still see flames on the top floor of the home ... Philly Firefighters still working to get this fire in Logan under control ... @6abc pic.twitter.com/dxtflv5Kkf — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) July 15, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters are battling a two-alarm house fire in the city's Logan section on Sunday night.It's happening along the 1200 block of Lindley Avenue.Firefighters have been on the scene since just after 9:30 p.m., arriving to heavy fire conditions showing from a house.Authorities say one home in abandoned and another home was recently renovated.No word on injuries or what sparked the blaze at this time.