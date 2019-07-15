Large fire rips through home in Philadelphia's Logan section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters are battling a two-alarm house fire in the city's Logan section on Sunday night.

It's happening along the 1200 block of Lindley Avenue.



Firefighters have been on the scene since just after 9:30 p.m., arriving to heavy fire conditions showing from a house.

Authorities say one home in abandoned and another home was recently renovated.

No word on injuries or what sparked the blaze at this time.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsfirephiladelphia fire department
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. woman accused of DUI, biting officer's leg in NJ
Shooting leaves 2 women injured in West Philadelphia
Police: Suspect wanted for inappropriately touching sleeping woman
Suspects wanted for stealing donation jar for CHOP
Family, friends gather to remember Philly TV pioneer Lew Klein
Police: 7 shot during basketball game in West Philly
Bernie Sanders to rally against Hahnemann closure
Show More
Man charged after 21-hour standoff atop old blast furnace
Upper Merion Twp. police searching for hit-and-run driver
Power restored to several Old City attractions following manhole fire
Leave the US, Trump tells liberal congresswomen of color
Dog rescued after being buried alive on Hawaii beach
More TOP STORIES News