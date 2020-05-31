Massive group of demonstrators marches through Philadelphia; citywide curfew begins at 6 p.m.

However, a splinter group of protesters made its way on to the Vine Street Expressway (I-676), forcing police to shut down the highway as officers cleared the scene and took some people into custody.
During the curfew, people may leave their homes only to go to work at essential businesses or to seek medical attention or police assistance. The curfew will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
That announcement was made as looting continued in the city. Chopper 6 was over the 2600 block of Germantown Avenue.
People could be seen carrying merchandise, stepping over debris scattered on the ground. This came after looting at the same store on Sunday night.
Members of the National Guard were in Philadelphia by Monday morning to offer support as the city deals with ongoing unrest.
They will be helping to protect what officials call "sensitive" areas of the city, such as City Hall. Their efforts will free up police for other law enforcement activities.
LOOTING & DESTRUCTION
Officials in Philadelphia closed off much Center City from Sunday evening into Monday morning after peaceful protests over George Floyd's death turned into a night of destruction with store windows smashed near City Hall, merchandise taken from stores and police and other vehicles and structures set afire.
Shattered glass and ATM parts are evidence of an attempted theft in North Philadelphia. Police say looters pried the money machine from the wall of a Wells Fargo at Front Street and Allegheny Avenue at 2 a.m. Monday.
It is unclear if they were able to steal any cash. They left the broken machine on the sidewalk, and took off.
In Northeast Philadelphia, people were running into multiple stores and emerging with merchandise.
Chopper 6 was over Philadelphia Mills, formerly Franklin Mills, just off Woodhaven Road Sunday night. Police officers blocked entrances to the shopping mall and the surrounding shopping plazas to prevent any looting. Officers tell Action News that did not make any arrests there.
Looters swarmed a shopping center at Fox and Roberts in the East Falls section of Philadelphia just minutes after police left. When officers returned, the crowd scattered.
They left the Snipes athletic store nearly empty. One employee said looters even took the store's mannequins.
In Wynnefield Heights, looters ran from the Target store on City Avenue with merchandise. In South Philadelphia, residents kept guard at the neighborhood store on Mifflin Street to prevent the same.
A store owner whose North Philadelphia business was targeted said the looters have been using social media to figure out where to strike.
"When one group comes from another area, they are using social media to overwhelm another area that's not being hit," said Paul Lim.
In West Philadelphia, police fired tear gas, as people were seen running from at least one store with goods and other police cars were ablaze or otherwise damaged.
Video from the scene shows people smashing police car windows, rifling through the empty vehicles and pushing the cars into others.
OFFICERS INJURED
City leaders said the looters overwhelmed police, at times out numbering them 10 to 1.
"Our officers did their best to maintain control last night, but they were out numbered pretty severely in most areas," Philadelphia's managing director, Brian Abernathy, said.
According to Abernathy, there were five more police officers injured, many hit with bricks. There were at least 10 additional arrests Sunday, bringing the total to more than 200.
Abernathy also said officers in West Philadelphia have been hit with bricks, rocks and Molotov cocktails during the unrest on Sunday.
"In the area of 52nd and Market streets alone we had five officers injured, four police vehicles were burned and officers were hit with bricks, rocks, and Molotov cocktails," said Abernathy.
Thirteen officers on Saturday were left with injuries such as chemical burns, broken extremities and head injuries, with one still hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle.
Officials said between about noon Sunday and midnight Monday, 138 people had been arrested.
TRANSIT & TRAFFIC
After shutting down on Sunday night SEPTA, for the most part, was back up and running Monday morning. However, SEPTA said it is suspending all bus, subway and trolley service in Center City Philadelphia starting at 12 p.m. Monday because of expected demonstrations.
The Ben Franklin Bridge reopened to traffic Monday morning. Vine Street Expressway is also open.
All NJ Transit bus service to and from Philadelphia will originate and terminate at Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden.
In other transit updates, Amtrak Keystone Service and Pennsylvania Trains resumes service on a modified schedule. For the Keystone Service, trains will include nine weekly roundtrips on weekends, operating temporarily between Philadelphia and Harrisburg, only. The Pennsylvania modified service will include one daily roundtrip operating normally between New York, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Facial coverings are required for all customers in stations and on trains and thruway buses. Amtrak is only accepting cashless payments.
The Philadelphia Parking Authority says normal pricing at garages and lots return beginning Monday. On Monday, June 8, meters and kiosks will be enforced.
CLEANING UP
Downtown, business owners, workers and volunteers got to work sweeping up broken glass and boarding up broken windows even as people could still be seen emerging from broken-into stores carrying bags. Crews were also cleaning up anti-police and other graffiti scrawled on the walls of City Hall.
Mayor Jim Kenney said the destruction in Center City "saddened and disappointed me beyond words, and I'm sure it saddened every Philadelphian who takes pride in their city." He said those responsible "not only desecrated private businesses, they also desecrated the important message that was heard in the earlier peaceful protests."
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, the first black woman to lead the department, said many of those responsible for injuries, vandalism and fires weren't acting in alignment with the peaceful protesters but with the intent to destroy "and quite frankly, those folks didn't look like me."
"So to hold up a "Black Lives Matter" sign and then use the destruction that they were committing in the name of Black Lives Matter is not only a slap in the face but is completely a setback for everything that's been accomplished by those who have been working to improve civil rights over the many many decades and those of us who are working internally to do our part to fix the issues within the criminal justice system," she said.
MOVING RIZZO STATUE
The mayor said the city would accelerate plans to move a statue of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo that was sprayed with graffiti Saturday by protesters who also tried to topple it and set a fire at its base. He said officials hoped to move it in "another month or so." A few dozen city and state police lined up in front of the statue Sunda
Rizzo, mayor from 1972 to 1980, was praised by supporters as tough on crime but accused by critics of discriminating against minorities. His 10-foot-tall (3-meter-tall) bronze statue outside the Municipal Services Building, across from City Hall, has been defaced before and was to be moved next year.
Similar protests, many of which began peacefully and turned violent late Saturday, have been happening throughout the country in response to Floyd's death. Floyd, who was black, died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing.
-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.