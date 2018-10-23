Large hole in Port Richmond street causing problems for neighbors

EMBED </>More Videos

Street hole controversy in Port Richmond: Vernon Odom reports on Action News at 5 p.m., October 23, 2018

By
PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --
A Port Richmond neighborhood is on edge Tuesday night because of a growing hole in the street.

Residents said a contractor's quick fix failed and they can't find the help they need.

New residential construction at Salmon and Auburn streets in Port Richmond is almost ready for occupation, but there is a major problem outside in the street-- dangerous holes, stretching more than halfway across Salmon.

Neighbors said the holes were dug to set up the plumbing from city water pipes, but the holes just expanded and grew more and more menacing and dangerous. That was weeks ago.

"Neither one was ever filled in full, and then we had the heavy rains," said Kathleen Briglio. "It just might cave-in."

Neighbors say this sort of problem surfaces at new construction sites all over this riverward community and it always takes months of phone calls to the city to get it fixed.

"It's just growing and growing," said Frank Valentino. They came in and threw some rocks in it like that's going to fill it up. Then it rained and washed all that away."

People in the area are worried that the 22-foot hole is an accident waiting to happen.

"How about the rats that come out," said John Primerano. "And the kids who play here. There's a problem-- the kids could fall in."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newspotholesconstruction
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Pilot killed in small plane crash at airport in Cape May Co.
Fmr. Allentown mayor sentenced to 15 years in prison
Boys playing with lighter blamed for fire at fmr. Bucks Co. school
100 cited for underage drinking near University of Delaware
Cascading acts of kindness at Cape May coffee shop
Scotty McMillan's mother denied shorter sentence for torture, death
Judge rejects Bill Cosby's request for new trial
Show More
Coastal storm could bring windy, wet weekend to Philly area
Boy stabs teacher with 8-inch butcher knife in Georgia
'No, no, no!' Utah student was on phone with mom during murder, police say
Woman saves husband's life, gives birth in the same week
Family pleads guilty to 84-year-old man's fatal neglect
More News