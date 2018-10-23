Large hole in Port Richmond street causing problems for neighbors

A Port Richmond neighborhood is on edge Tuesday night because of a growing hole in the street.Residents said a contractor's quick fix failed and they can't find the help they need.New residential construction at Salmon and Auburn streets in Port Richmond is almost ready for occupation, but there is a major problem outside in the street-- dangerous holes, stretching more than halfway across Salmon.Neighbors said the holes were dug to set up the plumbing from city water pipes, but the holes just expanded and grew more and more menacing and dangerous. That was weeks ago."Neither one was ever filled in full, and then we had the heavy rains," said Kathleen Briglio. "It just might cave-in."Neighbors say this sort of problem surfaces at new construction sites all over this riverward community and it always takes months of phone calls to the city to get it fixed."It's just growing and growing," said Frank Valentino. They came in and threw some rocks in it like that's going to fill it up. Then it rained and washed all that away."People in the area are worried that the 22-foot hole is an accident waiting to happen."How about the rats that come out," said John Primerano. "And the kids who play here. There's a problem-- the kids could fall in."------