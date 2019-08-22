Large plume of smoke rises from fire in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling several car fires inside a junkyard where large plumes of black smoke and flames can be seen for quite a distance.

It happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the 6200 block of Passyunk Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Crews are working to get the flames under control. It's not clear on how the fire started.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

Motorists should avoid the area.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
