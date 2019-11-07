Large police presence after reported shooting in Doylestown, Pennsylvania

Police are on scene responding to reports of a shooting in the area of Belmont Square in Doylestown Borough near the intersection of Court and East streets. Neighbors should call 911 and shelter in place unless evacuated. Please avoid the area. — Bucks Co DA's Office (@BucksDa) November 7, 2019

Doylestown Mayor confirms active shooter in Belmont Square. County SWAT teams have been called in. Working on more details. @6abc — Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) November 7, 2019

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There's a large police presence in Doylestown, Pennsylvania after reports of a shooting on Thursday evening.Chopper 6 was over the scene where more than a dozen officers were scoured across a residential development.According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, a shooting was reported in the area of Belmont Square near the intersection of Court and East streets."Neighbors should call 911 and shelter in place unless evacuated. Please avoid the area," the district attorney's office tweeted.No injuries have been reported.