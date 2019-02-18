Large police presence at scene of shooting in Allentown, Pa.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
There is a large police presence at the scene of a shooting in Allentown, Pa.

The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. Monday in the area of 2nd and Brookdale streets.

An officer reportedly fired a weapon during this incident.

There was no word on why the officer fired, if anyone was hit, or if anyone else fired a weapon.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a number of police vehicles on the scene.

Authorities say they expect to be investigating this incident for some time.

