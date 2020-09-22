Large search effort underway in Caln Township, Chester County | WATCH

CALN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A large search effort is underway from the air and on the ground near a wooded area of Caln Township, Chester County on Monday night.

It's happening along the 200 block of Reeceville Road.

Authorities tell Action News that it started just after 8 p.m.

Initial reports indicate that crews are searching for a person, possibly parachuter, but so far, no one has been found.

Chopper 6 was overhead as crews scoured the dark wooded area and nearby field with flashlights.

Authorities have not provided any further information at this time.

