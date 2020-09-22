Large search effort underway in Caln Township, Chester County | WATCH

CALN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A large search effort is underway from the air and on the ground near a wooded area of Caln Township, Chester County on Monday night.
It's happening along the 200 block of Reeceville Road.
Authorities tell Action News that it started just after 8 p.m.
Initial reports indicate that crews are searching for a person, possibly parachuter, but so far, no one has been found.
Chopper 6 was overhead as crews scoured the dark wooded area and nearby field with flashlights.
Authorities have not provided any further information at this time.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
