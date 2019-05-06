Large stones tumble from facade of Fishtown Church

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Large bricks are falling from a historic church in the Fishtown section of the city Monday morning and it isn't the first time it has happened.

This is the second time this year that large stones have tumbled down the facade of Saint Laurentius Catholic Church on the 1600 block of East Berks Street.

The 130-year-old church has been in disrepair for years now.

Back in March, Licensing and Inspection did determine that the facade will continue to fail.

Netting and scaffolding have been installed to contain the stones, as some of them way upwards of 700 pounds.

Around 1 a.m. Monday morning the stones started to fall again. Neighbors reported the issue to the fire department.

Upon arrival, they discovered stones had fallen onto the scaffolding.

Licensing and Inspection was called and police taped off the area as a precaution.

Officials said additional safety measures are being explored.

There is no word on if the nearby Saint Laurentius School will close for the day.
