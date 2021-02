VENTNOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A water main break is causing some problems on Sunday evening down the shore.The Action Cam was on Wellington Avenue where a water main break has the road shut down in the area of Dorset Avenue.Crews are on the scene working to make repairs.The city issued this statement on social media saying, "There is a major water main break on Wellington Avenue. Please use alternate routes until further notice. There is no access in either direction to or from Atlantic City due to the water main break."