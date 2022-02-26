14 shot, 1 dead at Las Vegas hookah lounge; no suspect in custody

LAS VEGAS -- Fourteen people were shot before dawn Saturday morning at a hookah parlor and police said one man died and that two of those hit by gunfire suffered critical injuries.

The shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. and preliminary information indicated there was a party during which two people got into an altercation and exchanged gunfire, striking multiple people, said police Capt. Dori Koren.

Koren told reporters no arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were immediately available but that authorities did not believe there was any danger to the general public.

Police went to the business after receiving multiple 911 calls, Koren said.

Officers secured the scene and rendered aid, including applying tourniquets and administering CPR, Koren said.

Investigators were trying to determine the types of gun or guns used in the shooting.

"It's a fairly large scene so it's going so take some time to go through the entire scene," he said. "We're not really sure exactly what kind of weapon was used, or exactly if there were two shooters. We believe there was an exchange of gunfire, but we're still looking into all of information."

The medical aid provided to victims by the officers who initially responded "definitely made a significance in this case," Koren said.
