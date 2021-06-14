disney+ streaming service

'Let's Be Tigers,' 'The Last of the Chupacabras' streaming on Launchpad on Disney+

By
EMBED <>More Videos

'Let's Be Tigers,' 'The Last of the Chupacabras' streaming on Launchpad on Disney+

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Streaming right now on Disney+ are six brand new live-action short films, told by storytellers from all walks of life.

It's a brand new initiative called Launchpad, with the goal of bringing a new, authentic and personal level of visibility and empathy to Disney's legendary collection.

In "Let's be Tigers," a babysitter is grieving the loss of her mother and four-year-old boy helps her find strength and solace.

"The film is really about how brave an act it is to share yourself, your pain, your sadness, your grief," said filmmaker Stefanie Abel Horowitz. "In doing so, you create community."

It's a story Horowitz says she needed in her own life and one perhaps we all need at this moment in time.

EMBED More News Videos

On Friday, Disney+ subscribers will be able to hear from a new generation of storytellers who are being given a "Launchpad" in a new series.



"We definitely need a lot of reminders that we're not alone," she said.

As for the title, "Let's Be Tigers," she says there's power when we travel in packs.

"Let's be tigers," Horowitz says. "Let's be brave. Also, let's play. Let's live."

In "The Last of the Chupacabras," the last remaining Mexican-American woman is lonely.

"She unknowingly conjures a dark and ancient creature to keep her company, which leads her on a whole other adventure," said filmmaker Jessica Mendez Siqueiros.

For her, this was celebration of culture, but also a call to future generations.

"How do we practice keeping our traditions alive?" she asked.

EMBED More News Videos

Six creative and culturally rich original live-action shorts have been added to Disney's legendary collection.



Siqueiros is a lifelong Disney fan and she's proud to change that.

"I never saw my family in those stories," she says. "It's really beautiful to kind of build on the legacy of Disney, but also challenge the legacy of Disney at the same time."

Stream the collection of six Launchpad films right now on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of 6abc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentmoviedisneydisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Miss Piggy shines in Disney+ special, 'Muppets Haunted Mansion'
Gonzo hopes no one gets scared by 'Muppets Haunted Mansion' special
Randall Park guest stars, directs 'Doogie Kamealoha'
Here's when you can stream Disney's new Star Wars series
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News