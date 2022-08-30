Brittingham Farms creates Lavender and Lambs Experience to educate people on local farming

At Brittingham Farms in Millsboro, Delaware, you can experience lots of lavender and lots of bleating lambs that just may follow you everywhere you go.

MILLSBORO, Del. -- At Brittingham Farms, you can experience lots of lavender and lots of bleating lambs that just may follow you everywhere you go.

The farm is just 25 minutes west of Rehoboth Beach. And while it's been in the Brittingham family for about 90 years, it only recently opened to the public.

You can wander the fields of lavender, learn its history and uses and meet the Longwool heritage breed sheep.

The farm store is filled with all things lavender and yarn and other wool products from the sheep.

https://www.brittinghamfarms.com/

22518 Phillips Hill Road, Millsboro, DE 19966