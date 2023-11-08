Fox Chase's ﻿Le Souk Market opens with organic products, Middle Eastern sweets

Le Souk Market is a Mediterranean market influenced by Middle Eastern and North African markets.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Le Souk Market is a Mediterranean market influenced by Middle Eastern and North African markets.

Owners Bishara Kuttab is Palestinian and his wife Zohra Saibi is Algerian.

Together the couple opened LeSouk Market in December of 2022.

It started with Bishara's Middle Eastern restaurant, Bisho's, next door. Zohra Saibi came up with the idea of a market to sell sweet treats.

The most popular items on the menu are the sweet crepes and bubble waffles.

Both items are made to order and can be served on a plate or rolled into a cup.

Le Souk Market offers roasted nuts, spices, Middle Eastern desserts, soaps, and more.

Le Souk Market | Instagram | Facebook

7952 Oxford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111