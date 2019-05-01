Leaky test dummies to blame for Ocean City roller coaster mishap

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- With all the twists and turns and high speeds it offers arguably the biggest thrills at Ocean City boardwalk.But is the towering, and to some terrifying, GaleForce Rollercoaster at Castaway Cove safe?Park Vice President Brian Hartley says it is."My daughter has ridden the ride many times. Her friends have. I have ridden the ride and all of my family has ridden the ride," says Hartley.But after two water filled dummies flew off during testing a couple weeks ago and landed on a hotel roof next door, there's some concern.Especially with Caitlyn Carty and Brooke Harrer whose children will be old enough to ride in the years to come.Carty, of Medford, said, "They need to do more test runs for me to even think about it."Harrer of Ocean City said, "Even when she's bigger I don't think I would feel comfortable putting her on there."But on Wednesday Hartley wanted to explain what happened and debunk any concerns.He says they were doing their daily testing and two dummies sprang leaks."What we found was a crack in the filling mechanism which let it to leak out. When we send the ride around we'll keep sending it continually 15 to 30 times," said Hartley.Hartley says after so many runs the bag became very deflated, lost all shape and flew out."After continually running it when it went upside down is when it slide out the top," he says.All rides likes this are regulated by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.Their inspectors came to this conclusion about the testing that day."On a subsequent run, the weighted dummies used during the test were leaking water and were no longer large enough to be held in by the ride's restraint system. Therefore, the incident was not a component failure of the ride, but a failure of the test dummies," said officials.Hartley said they used to have to hard dummies here to test but they were damaging the seats so they switched to the water filled bag ones.Hartley says the old hard ones never fell out.The state also says the park here has all proper permits and inspections up to date.