Learn to ski for discounted price during 'Learn to Ski & Snowboard Month' in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you ever wanted to learn how to ski, there's no time like the present.Gov. Tom Wolf has officially declared January 2020 Learn to Ski & Snowboard Month in Pennsylvania.For the entire month, members of the Pennsylvania Ski Areas Association (SkiPA) are offering special discounts on learn to ski packages.First-timers can take advantage of a $5 discount off of an adult or child midweek learn to ski and snowboard package at any SkiPA resort.The 21-member resorts include Blue Mountain, Camelback Mountain, Jack Frost/Big Boulder, and Spring Mountain Adventures.Package includes beginner lift ticket, rental equipment and beginner group lesson; visit Skipa.com/deals/learn-to-ski-and-snowboard to download a coupon.The following SkiPA resorts also have dedicated January Learn to Ski & Snowboard specials.Bear Creek is making it easy to learn with a "Single-User Package," which includes three lift tickets, three beginner lessons and three rentals for $145. The package is valid any date through January 31, 2020 for a single user only.Available at $194, Blue Mountain's Family & Friend's package includes rentals, lesson and beginner lift ticket for three people. Must be six years and older.Beginners can enjoy a Learn to Ski package deal, which includes a 90-minute lesson, rentals and lower mountain lift ticket for $100 Midweek and $119 during weekends and holiday periods.Elk's January Learn to Ski or Snowboard package includes a beginner lift ticket, first-time lesson and equipment rental for $55 midweek and $70 on weekends/holidays. Snowboard package is $62 midweek and $72 on weekends/holidays.Beginners can take advantage of a $50 Learn to Ski/Ride package every Tuesday in January (excluding January 1). Package includes a restricted lift ticket, lesson and rental. Not valid for the SnowMonsters children's program.Ski and snowboard every Friday night from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. for just $45 for a lift ticket and rental. And, take advantage of a 60-minute group lesson Fridays for just $20.Learn to ski or snowboard for only $55 on Thursdays all January. Packages include a beginner lift ticket, rental, helmet and a beginner lesson.Mount Pleasant features a Snokids and Snoparents learning program, which features a six-week learning program including all-day lift tickets and group lessons at $160. Rentals are $50 additional for the season.Roundtop is offering $55 Learn to Ski or Snowboard packages every Thursday in January. The package includes a beginner lift ticket, class lesson and rental equipment. No reservation is needed. Purchase at any ticket window.First-time skiers and snowboarders ages 8 and up, can take advantage of Seven Spring's Fun-Based Learning System, which utilizes sculpted snow to create a fun learning environment. Learn to Ski packages are $124 Midweek or $147 Weekend and include lift ticket, rental and a 1.5-hour lesson.January 10 is National Learn a Snow Sport Day. To celebrate Shawnee is offering 100 introductory Learn to Ski or Snowboard packages for $29, which includes beginner lift ticket, lesson and rental. This is limited to the first 100 guests and must be purchased online in advance. Shawnee will also offer an $85 Learn to Ski and Snowboard special Jan. 2 through Jan. 31(excluding Jan. 18 and 19). The package includes lift ticket, rental and beginner group lesson. Bring a Friend and receive 50% off your same day lift ticket when you sign them up for a first-time lesson. Available any midweek day at the ski school desk.Beginners can take advantage of discounted Learn to Ski & Snowboard packages on Mondays and Thursdays through January for just $75. Package includes one full day lift ticket (surface lifts only), rental package and one-hour group lesson. Reservations are required. No other discounts apply. Additionally, purchase a Learn to Ski & Snowboard package in January and receive $10 off a regular/jr full day lift ticket.Spring Mountain's Learn to Ski & Board packages are available for ages six and up and include a beginner lesson, lift ticket and rental for $60 weekdays/non-holidays and $75 weekends/holidays.Tussey is celebrating Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month with two special days of greatly discounted rates. Available Tuesday, January 21 and 28, beginners can purchase a Learn to Ski or Snowboard package for $35 per person, which includes a one-hour beginner lesson, lift ticket and rental equipment. Lessons are available at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.Learn to Ski or Snowboard packages are available every Thursday in January, starting Jan. 2, for only $55. Free childcare will also be provided with the purchase of a package. Packages include a beginner lift ticket, rental and beginner lesson.ONLINE: www.SkiPA.com