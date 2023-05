Shooting in Lebanon kills 3, including 2 children, wounds 4th person

A 19-year-old man was killed along with two boys, aged 8 and 9. A 33-year-old man was said to be recovering.

LEBANON, Pennsylvania -- A shooting outside an eastern Pennsylvania home killed three people, two of them children aged 8 and 9, and wounded another person, authorities said.

Chief Bret Fisher of the Lebanon police department said officers responded to a city residence shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday after a report of shots fired.

Mayor Sherry Capello and Fisher said Wednesday that a 19-year-old man was killed along with two boys, aged 8 and 9. A 33-year-old man was said to be recovering after surgery. The children are students in the Lebanon School District, Capello said. Not all of the victims are related, officials said.

"It appears, at the early stages of this investigation, that one of the victims was targeted; the other three victims were uninvolved," Fisher said. Other people besides the victims were also present in the home, she said.

SWAT team members executed a search at a home and took someone into custody who is of interest in the case but was arrested on an unrelated matter, Fisher said. Authorities are working with the county district attorney's office, which declined immediate comment, and state police.

Fisher declined to say how many people were being sought in the case. He declined comment on what may have led up to the shooting and said he couldn't say how many shots were fired.

"First let me start with the obvious: These shootings are unacceptable," Capello said. "As a mom, I cannot overstate how heartbroken I am for these families. ... As the mayor, I am heartbroken for our community."