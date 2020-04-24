Coronavirus

Coronavirus Philadelphia: What's open, closed around Philadelphia during COVID-19 pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Here's a look at what types of businesses around Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware are considered essential and allowed to say open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pennsylvania



Governor Wolf has ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania to close their physical locations. Click here to see which businesses are considered essential.
Philly will likely be last to open in Pennsylvania
The new plan to reopen Pennsylvania means Philadelphia, the state's biggest hot spot, and the surrounding area will probably be last to return to a sense a normalcy.

Pa. expanding curbside pickup at liquor stores
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will expand curbside pickup services to 389 more liquor stores on Monday.


New Jersey



State officials in New Jersey have provided information about which businesses are considered essential and which are being ordered to close. Click here for more information about essential businesses in New Jersey.

Delaware



Governor Carney ordered non-essential businesses in Delaware to close.
Click here for a list of essential and non-essential businesses in the state of Delaware.
Delaware expanding COVID-19 testing
Schools in Delaware will remain closed for the rest of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic.


MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Governor Tom Wolf unveils color-coded plan to reopening Pennsylvania

'I don't have the virus': Woman accused of spitting on person during social distancing altercation

4.4M more Americans applied for unemployment last week

Hundreds of furloughed Atlantic City casino workers get help from food giveaway

Mitch McConnell says states should consider bankruptcy; Governors fire back

Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to perform air shows honoring health care, essential workers during COVID-19 crisis

MORE RESOURCES

Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak

How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantine

Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home

Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students

Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home

Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers

CONNECT WITH US

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'Be Localish' to support local businesses
CORONAVIRUS
Answers to questions about new COVID-19 antibody studies
LIVE: NJ tops 102,000 total COVID-19 cases
Ryan Seacrest, judges prep for virtual return of 'American Idol'
'Essential Heroes Project' supports COVID-19 first responders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: NJ tops 102,000 total COVID-19 cases
Gov. Wolf predicts Philly area among last to reopen in Pa.
Delaware schools to remain closed for rest of academic year
AccuWeather: Periods of Rain, Cool Today
Wawa & Sheetz come together to help food banks
Woman arrested for allegedly spitting on person after dispute
Trump speculates on research into sunlight, disinfectant to fight coronavirus
Show More
Eagles select Jalen Reagor in first round of NFL Draft
Pa. expanding curbside pickup at liquor stores
Hit-and-run victim must recover alone due to hospital restrictions
Philly pastor tests positive for COVID-19
Man, 33, dies after being shot in head in Mantua
More TOP STORIES News