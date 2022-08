'Legends for Peace' charity game coming to Subaru Park

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Subaru Park in Chester will be hosting a charity soccer game next month to help Ukraine.

The game, called "Legends for Peace," is scheduled for September 25 at 4pm.

It will feature former players from the U.S. Men's and Women's national teams, as well as former players from Major League Soccer.

Tickets start at $20.

You can buy tickets now at LegendsForPeace.org.

Proceeds going to the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee.