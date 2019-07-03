Lehigh County DA announces $1.1 million grant to fight gangs

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Lehigh County's District Attorney has announced a $1.1 million grant to help police fight gang activity.

D.A. Jim Martin says the grant will enable investigators to boost their surveillance of gangs.

The county's system of tracking gangs helped generate leads for cases like last month's shooting outside a nightclub in Allentown.

They say it led to the arrest of the alleged getaway driver in that shooting, which left ten people injured.
