Lehigh University student accused of poisoning roommate ordered to jail without bail

Lehigh University student accused of poisoning roommate ordered to jail without bail. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on January 5, 2019.

A former Lehigh University student accused of poisoning his roommate has been ordered to jail without bail.

Officials say Yukai Yang tried to flee to China by orchestrating his own deportation.

Yang's defense team says he's not a flight risk and is entitled to bail.

The 23-year-old chemistry major was charged last month with the attempted murder of his roommate by placing rat poisoning in his food and drink.

Prosecutors are probing whether Yang also tried to poison a second Lehigh student.

