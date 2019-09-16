Lehigh University student with loaded gun arrested after altercation involving driver

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Lehigh University student is in police custody after officers found a loaded handgun and a knife on him while he was banging on a car with a person inside.

University police say he was taken to an area hospital for a psychiatric evaluation and criminal charges are pending.

They say another student reported concerns about the suspect's behavior and officers were on their way to the student's house when they came across the disturbance.

No injuries were reported.
