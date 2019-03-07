Lehigh Valley school bus driver apologizing for passing out behind wheel

A Lehigh Valley school bus driver is apologizing for hurting three students in a crash, caused when she passed out behind the wheel.It happened in Bethlehem back on January 10.Police say Susan Turzanski was driving 26 passengers, when she lost consciousness on Brodhead Avenue, crashing into a tree and a telephone pole.The Freemansburg woman admits she took a prescribed opiate, for back pain, on the morning of the accident, but says she felt fine right up until the crash.Turzanski has been charged with DUI.All of the injured students were treated and released the day of the crash.