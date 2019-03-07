Lehigh Valley school bus driver apologizing for passing out behind wheel

EMBED <>More Videos

Lehigh Valley school bus driver apologizing for hurting students in crash. Brian Taff has more on Action News at 4 p.m. on March 6, 2019.

A Lehigh Valley school bus driver is apologizing for hurting three students in a crash, caused when she passed out behind the wheel.

It happened in Bethlehem back on January 10.

Police say Susan Turzanski was driving 26 passengers, when she lost consciousness on Brodhead Avenue, crashing into a tree and a telephone pole.

The Freemansburg woman admits she took a prescribed opiate, for back pain, on the morning of the accident, but says she felt fine right up until the crash.

Turzanski has been charged with DUI.

All of the injured students were treated and released the day of the crash.
Report a Typo
TOP STORIES
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Homeless veteran, woman in GoFundMe scam plead guilty
Alex Trebek's cancer diagnosis prompts outpouring of support
Baby falls from second story window in North Philadelphia
SEPTA police officers on strike after talks break down
Science teacher suspended over alleged use of racial slur in class
Body removed from overturned vehicle found in field near school
Show More
Teen saves money for two years to buy friend a wheelchair
Lehigh University announces plan to curb alcohol culture at frats, sororities
Remodeled animal shelter is sending pets "Homeward Bound"
Man jailed for allegedly sexually abusing mentally disabled woman, girl
8 arrested for a burst of deadly gun violence in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News