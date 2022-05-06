Drug deal was motive behind deadly shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target store: DA

LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Northampton County, Pennsylvania announced homicide charges on Friday against two men in connection with a deadly shopping center shooting.District Attorney Terry Houck said a drug deal was the motive in the shooting outside the Target store in the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center last August.Authorities said 18-year-old Jakiye Taylor is in custody and 22-year-old Kevin Littles is currently being sought.The two are accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Elijah Johnson.Anyone with information is asked to contact Colonial Regional Police Department at 610-861-4820.