deadly shooting

Drug deal was motive behind deadly shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target store: DA

Authorities said an 18-year-old suspect is in custody and 22-year-old Kevin Littles is currently being sought.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Drug deal was motive behind deadly shooting outside Target store: DA

LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Northampton County, Pennsylvania announced homicide charges on Friday against two men in connection with a deadly shopping center shooting.

District Attorney Terry Houck said a drug deal was the motive in the shooting outside the Target store in the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center last August.

SEE ALSO: Man, 20, shot and killed outside Target store in Lehigh Valley identified

Authorities said 18-year-old Jakiye Taylor is in custody and 22-year-old Kevin Littles is currently being sought.

The two are accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Elijah Johnson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Colonial Regional Police Department at 610-861-4820.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northampton countypennsylvania newsdeadly shootingfatal shootingshopping
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Teen arrested in deadly shooting inside Delco corner market
Man accused of killing girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter: police
Former Philly officer charged with murder in shooting of 12-year-old
Man fatally shot in North Philadelphia
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Rainy, Windy, Cool Weekend
Pa. mail-in voting: From bi-partisan agreement to political flashpoint
New video: Police search for suspect in Kensington ambush shooting
1 dead, 1 injured after car pinned under tractor-trailer in Delco
Stormy weather dampens Mother's Day weekend plans at the Jersey Shore
8 deaths reported after explosion damages hotel in Havana, Cuba
Woman says she was maced by bakery owner while picking up free cake
Show More
'GMA' celebrates Millville teacher, surrogate for Mother's Day
Parents face backlash after 6-year-old allowed to run full marathon
Embiid clears concussion protocol, still listed as out for Game 3
2,000-year-old Roman relic found at Texas Goodwill for $34.99
Community reacts to weapon scans starting for Philly middle-schoolers
More TOP STORIES News