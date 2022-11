Another car was involved, but it's not clear how.

UPPER NAZARETH TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in the Lehigh Valley.

It happened at the corner of Newburg and Gun Club roads in Upper Nazareth Township around 2 a.m. Sunday.

We are told one person died when their vehicle hit a pole, breaking the vehicle in half.

Another car was involved, but it's not clear how.

No word yet on whether anyone else was hurt.