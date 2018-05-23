Former Phillies star Lenny Dykstra accused of putting gun to Uber driver's head

LINDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) --
Former Philadelphia Phillies star Lenny Dykstra was arrested early Wednesday following a dispute with an Uber driver.

Dykstra, who lives in Linden, New Jersey, was charged with making terroristic threats and several drug offenses after authorities say he was found with a bevy of illegal substances.

He was arrested outside Linden Police Headquarters around 3:30 a.m.

Police say the driver, a 47-year-old Roselle resident, picked Dykstra up in Linden.

When he refused to change the predetermined destination, Dykstra allegedly put a gun to his head and threatened to kill him. The driver then drove to the police station and began beeping the horn until officers came out.

When officers got to the car, no weapon was found, but police say they did recover cocaine, MDMA and marijuana among Dykstra's belongings.

Dykstra is no stranger to legal trouble. In 2012, he was sentenced to three years in prison for grand theft auto and filing false financial claims. He served six and a half months.

He was released on a summons Wednesday and is due back in court in June.

Dykstra was a World Series champion with the 1986 Mets and also reached the World Series with the Phillies in 1993.

