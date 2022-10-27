'Les Misérables' set for Philadelphia run, Nov. 2-13 at Kimmel Cultural Campus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Les Misérables" is making its pandemic-delayed return to Philadelphia.

It was supposed to open in March of 2020 at the Academy of Music.

This will be one of the first performances for the touring production since the start of COVID.

"Les Misérables" - Kimmel Cultural Campus

Nov 2-13

OTHER UPCOMING SHOWS

"Come From Away" is coming back to Philadelphia in February.

It's one of the all-time Philadelphia audience favorites, a true story that unfolded in the days after the 9/11 attacks when 38 planes and thousands of passengers were stranded in Gander, Newfoundland.

And the people in that tiny town opened their homes and hearts to strangers.

"Come From Away" - Kimmel Cultural Campus

Feb 7-12, 2023

"CATS" is another Philadelphia favorite, selling out almost every performance.

The Broadway classic puts performers in full feline form, from the intricate design of the makeup to the mesmerizing cat-like moves and the famous Andrew Lloyd Weber score.

"CATS" - Kimmel Cultural Campus

Mar 13-19, 2023

The rock opera "Jesus Christ Superstar" returns during the Easter season.

It's the classic score by Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, telling the story of Jesus' last days through song.

It was a game-changer when it first hit the stage a half-century ago.

This revival of the classic was created in London and brought to America to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original, delayed a few years by the pandemic.

Jesus Christ Superstar - Kimmel Cultural Campus

May 2-7, 2023

PREVIOUS BROADWAY PHILLY SHOWS

"The Lion King" has engaged audiences for more than two decades, and it's the final show of the Broadway series, with an extended four-week run next summer.

The production has won more than 70 global theatrical awards.

"The Lion King" - Kimmel Cultural Campus

Aug 16-Sept 10

"Annie" is the season's opening act.

The show features classics like "It's a Hard Knock Life" and "Tomorrow" with a fresh perspective but the story remains the same -- a little girl who believes in a better tomorrow as she tries to figure out how to win over Daddy Warbucks.

"Annie" - Kimmel Cultural Campus

Oct 11-16