Letter carrier reports she was sexually assaulted in West Oak Lane

Federal agents with the US Postal Inspection Service are assisting Philadelphia police in the investigation as reported during Action News at 11 on January 2, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A postal carrier reports fighting off an attacker Wednesday during an attempted sexual assault.

The attack happened late this afternoon near 72nd Avenue and North Broad Street in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.

The woman was reportedly assaulted while in the back of her mail truck.

Federal agents with the US Postal Inspection Service are assisting Philadelphia police in investigating the incident.

"We're going to come to the bottom of this," said US Postal Inspector Reginald Wade. "Brazen enough to assault a hardworking postal employee."

The postal service says this type of crime on a letter carrier is not at all common.

