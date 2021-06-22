Cocktails for a Cause: Drink the Pride flag rainbow, support LGBTQ+ causes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- FCM Hospitality has eight popular bars and restaurants in Philadelphia, and its newest location, Lola's Garden, in Ardmore.
Throughout the month of June, you can raise your glass to raise money for a LGBTQIA+ charity. Just order the signature cocktail when you visit the venue.
Each drink represents a different color in Philadelphia's Pride flag. A dollar from every sale of all eight cocktails during June will go to support four organizations: William Way LGBT Community Center, Attic Youth Center, Philly Asian Queer and Galaei.
Black
Juno Philly
1033 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia
267-639-2892
Special: Mezcal Margarita (mezcal tequila, triple sec, activated charcoal, agave, lime) $11
Brown -
Craft Hall
901 N. Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123
267-297-2072
Special: German Chocolate Cold Brew Martini (Jgermeister cold brew, Godiva liqueur, iced coffee) $10
Red -
Rosy's Taco Bar
2220 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-858-4561
Special: Stateside Rose (Stateside vodka, Casa del Mar cava rose, pomegranate, lime, agave) $10
Orange -
Morgan's Pier
221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-279-7134
Special: Orange Crushin' It (Grey Goose vodka, mango puree, tropical Red Bull) $13
Yellow -
Harper's Garden
31 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-886-8552
Special: Driftin' Away (Bacardi black rum, Blackbird's coconut moonshine, grilled pineapple, lime) $12
Green -
Lola's Garden
51 St Georges Rd, Ardmore, PA 19003
484-412-8011
Special: Butterfly Gimlet (Bluecoat gin, lime juice, muddled cucumber & basil, butterfly pea tea) $13
Blue -
The Garden at Cherry Street Pier
121 N Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19106,
215-923-0818
Special: Frozen Electric Lemonade (vodka, blue curacao, lemon) $10
Purple-
Parks on Tap
Trail's End, South St. & S. 27th St., Philadelphia, PA 19143
215-568-1616
Waterworks, 640 Waterworks Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-568-1616
Special: Pride Punch (grape vodka, razzmatazz liqueur, blue curacao, sour) $10
