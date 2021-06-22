Cocktails for a Cause: Drink the Pride flag rainbow, support LGBTQ+ causes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- FCM Hospitality has eight popular bars and restaurants in Philadelphia, and its newest location, Lola's Garden, in Ardmore.Throughout the month of June, you can raise your glass to raise money for a LGBTQIA+ charity. Just order the signature cocktail when you visit the venue.Each drink represents a different color in Philadelphia's Pride flag. A dollar from every sale of all eight cocktails during June will go to support four organizations: William Way LGBT Community Center, Attic Youth Center, Philly Asian Queer and Galaei.Black1033 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia267-639-2892Brown -901 N. Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123267-297-2072Red -2220 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103267-858-4561Orange -221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106215-279-7134Yellow -31 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103267-886-8552Green -51 St Georges Rd, Ardmore, PA 19003484-412-8011Blue -121 N Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19106,215-923-0818Purple-Trail's End, South St. & S. 27th St., Philadelphia, PA 19143215-568-1616Waterworks, 640 Waterworks Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19130215-568-1616