LGBTQ community marches for Black Lives Matter in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several hundred people from the LGBTQ+ community rallied in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on Sunday in Philadelphia.The group hopes to raise awareness for the black queer and trans community who are often targets of both racism and hate.Sunday's rally and march in Center City's Love Park also honored the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots that took place more than 50 years ago.Many of the participants walked in honor of Dominique "Rem'mie" Fells, a black transgender woman who was murdered earlier this month in Philadelphia.