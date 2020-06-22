LGBTQ community marches for Black Lives Matter in Philly

The group hopes to raise awareness for the black queer and trans community who are often targets of both racism and hate.
Sunday's rally and march in Center City's Love Park also honored the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots that took place more than 50 years ago.
Many of the participants walked in honor of Dominique "Rem'mie" Fells, a black transgender woman who was murdered earlier this month in Philadelphia.
RELATED: Arrest warrant issued in connection with murder of transgender woman found near Schuylkill River